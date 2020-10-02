Trump, First Lady Test Positive For Covid-19

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

President Trump said he and the First Lady have tested positive for Covid-19:

This will likely postpone the next debate, although the Biden campaign might use it to avoid future debates altogether. Expect Biden to also take a test – and to basically stop campaigning if the result is positive as well.

The president took the test after his senior adviser Hope Hicks tested positive.

Although, given the reported hypersensitivity of the most common Covid test, which gives a “positive” result for leftover traces of the virus, it’s quite possible that Trump already had the virus a long time ago and has already recovered.

It’s anyone’s guess how this will affect the Trump campaign, although it probably won’t be derailed entirely.

But it will be interesting to see how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to the news, as she is third in line of presidential succession behind the vice president.

