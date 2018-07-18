Trump Flogs Himself For Telling The Truth About Russian Witch Hunt After Establishment Freakout

“I’ve been a very, very naughty boy!”

“I’m so sorry I told the truth to the American people and the world about the deep state witch hunt working to sabotage my presidency and destroy US relations with Russia!”

“I believe the same intelligence community which spied on my presidential campaign and said Iraq had WMDs is the most trustworthy bunch of people in the world!”

“I believe the unelected bureaucrats that comprise our intelligence community which oversaw targeted assassinations and created a presidential ‘kill list’ for Obama are never in the wrong and questioning them is treason!”

“John Brennan, James Clapper, Robert Mueller, Peter Strzok and Sally Yates et al. have all shown themselves to be above politics and not political hacks for the establishment!”

“Did I mention I think JFK was killed by Lee Harvey Oswald and believe in the magic bullet theory with all my heart?!”

Trump was made to publicly flog himself in a meeting Tuesday at the White House for questioning the wisdom of our shadow government. He didn’t go quite as far as I said above, but that’s obviously what the establishment wanted of him. (You have to wonder if Jeff Flake or some other loser didn’t threaten to vote against his Supreme Court pick to get him to do this.)

From VOA News:

Facing criticism from all sides, President Donald Trump says he misspoke during his visit to Helsinki, Finland. Trump says he accepts the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The president said that after reading a transcript of his Helsinki comments, he realized he misspoke. Trump said, “The sentence should have been, ’I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t, or why it wouldn’t be Russia” instead of “why it would.” “I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place. Could be other people also. A lot of people out there. There was no collusion at all.”

Tucker Carlson accurately called it a “hostage tape.”

“So the president buckled to criticism. It happens. This is politics,” Carlson said. “What’s amazing, and ominous, is who made him buckle.”

Carlson continued: “The people yelling the loudest about how the Russians are our greatest enemy, and Trump is their puppet, are the very same people who’ve been mismanaging our foreign policy for the past two decades. The people who invaded Iraq and couldn’t admit it was a mistake. The people who killed Qadaffi for no obvious reason, and prolonged the horrible Syrian civil war and threw open the borders of Europe. The ones still defending the pointless Afghan war, and even now planning brand new disasters in Lebanon, Iran and, yes, Russia.”

“These are the people who’ve made America weaker and poorer and sadder, the group whose failures got Trump elected in the first place. You’d think by this point they would be discredited and unemployable, wearing uniforms and picking up trash by the side of a turnpike somewhere. But no. They host cable news shows. They hold positions of high influence at the state department. They run virtually every non-profit institution in Washington. They’re still in charge,” Tucker said.

“Naturally, they hate the idea of rethinking or correcting any of the countless blunders they’ve made over the years. That’s the main reason they hate Trump. Because he calls them on those blunders.”