Trump: Florida Shooting to Dominate Governors Meeting

Image Credits: White House.

President Donald Trump says the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school is the top issue he wants to discuss with the nation’s governors.

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. The governors are in Washington for their annual winter meeting.

“We’ll be talking about Parkland and the horrible event that took place last week,” Trump said. “That will be one of the subjects. We’ll make it first on our list.”

Read more


Related Articles

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Over 'Dreamers'

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Over ‘Dreamers’

Government
Comments
Trump Admin to Reverse Obama Deal to Loosen Sanctions on Iranian Terrorists

Trump Admin to Reverse Obama Deal to Loosen Sanctions on Iranian Terrorists

Government
Comments

Oakland Mayor Brands Trump ‘Bully-In-Chief,’ Discloses Upcoming ICE Raid Out of ‘Moral Obligation’

Government
Comments

Devin Nunes: Dem Memo Proves Intel Abuse Occurred

Government
Comments

7 Deceptions Inside Dems’ Rebuttal Memo

Government
Comments

Comments