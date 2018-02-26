Trump: Florida Shooting to Dominate Governors Meeting

President Donald Trump says the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school is the top issue he wants to discuss with the nation’s governors.

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. The governors are in Washington for their annual winter meeting.

“We’ll be talking about Parkland and the horrible event that took place last week,” Trump said. “That will be one of the subjects. We’ll make it first on our list.”

