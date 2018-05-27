Trump Frees American Prisoner Held in Captivity for 2 Years

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced the release of a 26-year-old American prisoner who had been held in captivity in Venezuela for two years.

“Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela. Should be landing in D.C. this evening and be in the White House, with his family, at about 7:00 P.M.,” Trump tweeted. “The great people of Utah will be very happy!”

The president also announced his plan to welcome Holt to the White House.

