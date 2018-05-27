Trump Frees Another American Hostage As Obama Legacy Disintegrates

There is definitely a new sheriff in town.

President Trump, his administration, and congressional leaders have already secured the release of 17 American prisoners and simultaneously created olive branches with the tyrannical regimes holding them.

Tough talk is the only thing that works. Madura is headlong five years into an economic crisis and there was no lifting of the heavy sanctions by the u.s. The victories of bringing American hostages home showcase just how weak the Obama administration was.


