Trump freezes $200M in Syria recovery funds: report

President Trump ordered the State Department to freeze $200 million in funds to help recovery efforts in Syria, a sign of the president’s growing skepticism over the United States’ involvement in the war-torn country.

Trump froze the funds after reading a news report that the U.S. had agreed to provide an additional $200 million to bolster recovery and stabilization efforts in Syria, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced the additional funding in Kuwait in February during a ministerial meeting of the coalition fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Trump has since fired Tillerson as head of the State Department.

Trump has appeared increasingly eager for an early U.S. exit from Syria. During a speech in Ohio on Thursday, he said that the U.S. would be “coming out of Syria, like, very soon,” and called on other countries to “take care of it now.”

