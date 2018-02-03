Trump frustrated with the Pentagon over the lack of military options for confronting North Korea

President Donald Trump said Friday that he’d wait until the Winter Olympics are over to make an assessment on North Korea.

Exasperated, the U.S. president said ‘we have no road left’ and this month’s Pyeongchang Games will hopefully bulldoze a new pathway to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

‘We ran out of road. You know the expression, the road really ended,’ Trump said in an Oval Office meet and greet with North Korean defectors. ‘But in the meantime we’ll get through the Olympics.’

The White House’s frustrations with the Pentagon over a smaller than desired list of military options to confront North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un had been revealed the evening before in a New York Times report.

Read more