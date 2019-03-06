Trump Fulfills Terminally Ill Man's Dying Wish with Phone Call

Image Credits: NHRegister.com, Bridgette Hoskie.

President Trump and Eric Trump fulfilled a terminally ill Connecticut man’s dying wish with a phone call on Tuesday evening — and all it took was a little help from the man’s sister, an elected Democrat.

44-year-old Jay Barrett, of West Haven, who has cystic fibrosis, left a hospital to begin palliative care at his sister’s home last weekend and asked for some sort of contact with the president before he dies.

His sister, West Haven City Councilwoman Bridgette Hoskie, who describes herself as “100 percent Democrat,” went on social media to help make it happen. Friends and other supporters sent emails to the White House and its online petition system.

