Trump Gaining Rust Belt Support For 2020

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Donald Trump, both as a candidate and as president, has assiduously targeted Rust Belt states with attention and policies — including tariffs — that he can point to as evidence that he made good on his promise to bolster American manufacturing, especially the steel industry.

That’s put Democrats running to replace him at risk of falling behind the president in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio that will prove crucial to deciding who wins the White House. And so far, they’re not doing a lot to catch up.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Our steel industry was going out of business,” Trump said in mid-July during a White House event to promote domestically produced goods. “If I hadn’t been elected, you would have no steel industry now. It would be gone.”

