Trump: 'Get that son of a b***h off the field!'

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

President Donald Trump has ratcheted up the national controversy over black National Football League players who refuse to stand while that U.S. National Anthem is played before games.

During a Friday night political rally in Alabama, Trump caled on fans to boycott teams that allow players to engage in that particular form of protest.

The league’s TV ratings have slid since quartrback Colin Kaepernick, then the leader of the San Francisco 49ers, began the trend in September 2016.

‘Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, “Get that son of a b***h off the field right now! He is fired. He’s fired!”‘ Trump boomed.

His crowd applauded and chanted ‘USA! USA!’

