Trump Gets Cheers After Referee Introduces Him At Army Vs. Navy Game

President Donald Trump was introduced at the Army vs. Navy college football game Saturday to give the coin toss, and the crowd was definitely happy to see him.

President @realDonaldTrump is welcomed with loud applause to the Army/Navy game

pic.twitter.com/4wtI8hz02s — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 14, 2019

CBS News also reported Saturday that Trump signed an executive order to allow athletes at service academies to play in professional leagues after college.

.@JamieErdahl just reported on @CBSSports that @realDonaldTrump signed an executive order prior to today’s Army-Navy game that allows athletes at service academies to pursue professional sports careers upon graduation — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 14, 2019

“Good afternoon and being with, special guests, dignitaries, captains, please introduce yourselves,” the referee said to introduce the coin toss.

“We’re gathered here for the coin toss with great pride and honor to welcome our commander-in-chief, president of the United States, President Donald J. Trump,” he added, leading to cheers to break out from the crowd.

The referee then thanked Trump, saying, “Mr. President, thank you what you do, for all the good you do for our country.”

“Again, Mr. President, thank you for joining us. Please do us the honor,” the referee said, as Trump tossed the coin.

Trump also got a warm welcome at the Army vs. Navy game last year.

Trump didn’t get such a warm welcome when he attended a Washington Nationals World Series game in the nation’s capital in October. Instead of cheers, he got “lock him up” chants.