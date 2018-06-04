Trump Gets Daily Briefings on North Korea's Nuclear Program

Image Credits: Pool / Getty.

President Trump has started receiving daily briefings on North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile program ahead of his historic summit next week with Kim Jong Un, the White House said Monday.

Trump and Kim will hold their first face-to-face meeting in Singapore next Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time, following weeks of preparations by U.S. and North Korean officials.

Trump agreed to meet with Kim last Friday after welcoming North Korea’s second-most powerful official to the White House to discuss Pyongyang’s commitment to denuclearization. Trump received a personal letter from Kim, after which he said the meeting was back on.

