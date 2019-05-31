Trump Gives Commencement Address At Air Force Academy, Shakes Hands With And Salutes Every Graduate


Alex Jones shatters the leftist narrative and efforts by The Deep State to attempt to de-rail the progress being made across America and The World. Share this censored transmission and continue to refuse to bow down before the Deep State Overlords. Joining today’s show is founder of The Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft giving his take on the most important steps to take in the fight for liberty. Also, Attorney Robert Barnes is in-studio riding shotgun and breaking down why Robert Mueller is doing all he can to help the left and the Deep State. Paul Joseph Watson hosts the 4th hour with all the latest leftist insanity in the news.


Group Invites White Women To Voluntarily Attend Race Shaming Dinners

Border Patrol Agent: We Need Babysitters For Migrant Children

With Kushner Overseas, Trump Unveils Tariffs On Mexico In Bid to Stop Illegal Invasion

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to Launch ‘Feminist Production Company’

CNN Host Alisyn Camerota: Why Shouldn’t We Just Abort All Babies With Disabilities?

