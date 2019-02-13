Trump Gives Cuomo an 'Earful' During White House Visit

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo went to the White House Tuesday to talk about the federal tax code with President Trump — and got an earful about New York’s high taxes and its new abortion law.

Cuomo is pushing for a revision of the new tax code, which limits state and local deductions (SALT) to $10,000.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“He did say he was open to discussing the SALT issue,” the governor said on WCBS radio afterward. “And the president did say he would like to see if he could put together a package of reforms together.”

After an unprecedented abortion law was passed in New York, more abortion laws are being pushed nation wide.


