Trump Gives Important Military Backing to Taiwan

Image Credits: Alexander Shcherbak\TASS via Getty Images.

While much of the focus of President Donald Trump’s G-20 summit had to do with Europe, his trip could have big implications for Asia as well.

The escalating tensions with North Korea, and the lack of demonstrable Chinese efforts in curbing North Korean efforts, are likely to be a continuing topic of conversations between Trump and President Xi Jinping of China.

Any conversation between the leaders will also occur in the wake of the recently announced U.S. arms sale to Taiwan.

The arms sale, the first by the Trump administration, is for $1.4 billion in assorted systems, including SM-2 Standard surface-to-air missiles, Mk 48 torpedoes, conversion and upgrade kits for Taiwan’s Mk 46 torpedoes, electronic warfare kits for its surface ships, and a variety of contractor support in areas such as logistics, maintenance, and training.

