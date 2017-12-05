Is Trump undermining Romney’s dream of taking Orin Hatch’s place in the Senate?


Related Articles

22 Dem Senators Call For Al Franken To Step Down

22 Dem Senators Call For Al Franken To Step Down

Government
Comments
Update: House Rejects Dem Vote On Trump Impeachment

Update: House Rejects Dem Vote On Trump Impeachment

Government
Comments

Failed Politician Mitt Romney Tries To Resurrect Himself By Attacking Trump

Government
Comments

Bill Cutting Off Aid to Palestinian Terrorists Sails Through House

Government
Comments

DOJ, ATF Announce Plan to Review Legal Status of Bump-Fire Stocks

Government
Comments

Comments