Trump Goes Nuclear: NFL Will "Go To Hell"

It appears Moore’s victory in Alabama last night has rekindled President Trump’s more boisterous populist side – as many suspected it might – as he congratulated Roy Moore’s “really great race.”

In a brief discussion with reporters at The White House this morning, Trump pulled no punches urging “the toughest possible travel ban”and then took a serious swing at The NFL once again warning:

“I think The NFL is in a box, the only thing that is doing well for The NFL is the pre-game…

They can’t have people disrespecting the national anthem. The NFL has to change or their business is going to go to hell.”

It appears ‘change’ is happening…

Just one week after many members of the Patriots kneeled during the national anthem, a new report indicates that they will all stand together as a team next time out.

Trump says Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promised him America’s Team will stand for the National Anthem: ‘Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done’.

Or this…

Interestingly, former Trump deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka, who backed Moore, said despite Trump backing the establishment favorite, the Moore victory strengthens Trump…

“But guess what happens – when Judge Moore wins on Tuesday, it will strengthen the president because now he’ll be able to go to the establishment GOP – to the swamp dwellers and say, ‘Hey guys, we are back on my agenda. This wasn’t worth it.’

So, the president is going to stay – he’s going to return to the Make America Great Again agenda. We just have to help him, and we’re going to do it from the outside by endorsing people like Judge Moore.”

And that appears to be the approach Trump has taken this morning.

As he additionally noted, he’s “not happy” with Health and Human Services Secretary Price, is looking closely at his private plane use.