Trump Goes On Rampage Against 'Fake Media' Over 'Illegal Democrat Witch Hunt'

Image Credits: CJCS / Flickr.

President Trump reveled in blasting the media Monday night, with a series of tweets mocking the likes of CNN and MSNBC for peddling unfounded conspiracy theories about Russian collusion for over two years.

The President took a swipe at the ‘tanking ratings’ of CNN and MSNBC, declaring that “The Fake News Media has lost tremendous credibility with its corrupt coverage of the illegal Democrat Witch Hunt”:

The President again dubbed the mainstream media “the Enemy of the People and the Real Opposition Party!”:

In earlier tweets, the President presented a series of clips and quotes from Fox news coverage of the exoneration of Trump by the Mueller investigation’s findings.

Trump also re-tweeted statements from Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton:

Trump also tweeted a link to this Wall Street Journal article titled “A Catastrophic Media Failure”:

Meanwhile, CNN continues to claim that the Mueller report has not exonerated Trump from Russian collusion.

Host Chris Cuomo told Republican New York Congressman Sean Duffy that it’s “not true” that the report concluded that “collusion with the Russians didn’t exist.”

The more extremist Democrats, such as Maxine Waters and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are also still claiming that there are grounds to Impeach Trump.


Related Articles

Smollett Prosecutor Lied Over Recusal, Continued To Work Hoax Case

Smollett Prosecutor Lied Over Recusal, Continued To Work Hoax Case

U.S. News
Comments
The Censors Take Aim At Alex Jones

The Censors Take Aim At Alex Jones

U.S. News
Comments

Joe Biden Blames “White Man’s Culture” For Violence Against Women

U.S. News
comments

The Liberal Media Should Apologize For Peddling The Russia Collusion Conspiracy Theory

U.S. News
comments

Not A Single Senate Democrat Votes “For” Green New Deal

U.S. News
comments

Comments