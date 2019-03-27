Trump Goes On Rampage Against 'Fake Media' Over 'Illegal Democrat Witch Hunt'

President Trump reveled in blasting the media Monday night, with a series of tweets mocking the likes of CNN and MSNBC for peddling unfounded conspiracy theories about Russian collusion for over two years.

The President took a swipe at the ‘tanking ratings’ of CNN and MSNBC, declaring that “The Fake News Media has lost tremendous credibility with its corrupt coverage of the illegal Democrat Witch Hunt”:

The Fake News Media has lost tremendous credibility with its corrupt coverage of the illegal Democrat Witch Hunt of your all time favorite duly elected President, me! T.V. ratings of CNN & MSNBC tanked last night after seeing the Mueller Report statement. @FoxNews up BIG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2019

The President again dubbed the mainstream media “the Enemy of the People and the Real Opposition Party!”:

The Mainstream Media is under fire and being scorned all over the World as being corrupt and FAKE. For two years they pushed the Russian Collusion Delusion when they always knew there was No Collusion. They truly are the Enemy of the People and the Real Opposition Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2019

In earlier tweets, the President presented a series of clips and quotes from Fox news coverage of the exoneration of Trump by the Mueller investigation’s findings.

“I think this is probably the most consequential media screwup of the last 25 to 50 years. It is difficult to comprehend or overstate the damage that the media did to the Country, to their own reputation or to the Constitution. An absolute catastrophe” Sean Davis @TuckerCarlson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2019

“What we’re seeing on Capitol Hill right now is that the Democrats are walking back any charges of Collusion against the President.” @ByronYork @BillHemmer Should never have been started, a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2019

Trump also re-tweeted statements from Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton:

Let’s be clear, neither Mueller, Obama FBI, DOJ, CIA, Deep State, etc ever had good faith basis to pursue @realDonaldTrump on Russia. Russia collusion was a hoax & a criminal abuse, which is why @JudicialWatch will continue to fight for truth in fed court. https://t.co/fPy1HQAeaE https://t.co/3EmcWmn34f — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 24, 2019

Tom Fitton on @RealDonaldTrump Russia Mueller Probe: 'They've KNOWN There Was NO Collusion" And, by the way, @DevinNunes is one of the most consequential congressmen in a generation… https://t.co/okdnHB6voK — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 25, 2019

Trump also tweeted a link to this Wall Street Journal article titled “A Catastrophic Media Failure”:

Meanwhile, CNN continues to claim that the Mueller report has not exonerated Trump from Russian collusion.

Host Chris Cuomo told Republican New York Congressman Sean Duffy that it’s “not true” that the report concluded that “collusion with the Russians didn’t exist.”

The more extremist Democrats, such as Maxine Waters and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are also still claiming that there are grounds to Impeach Trump.