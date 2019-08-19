Trump: Google Should Be Sued For Manipulating 2016 Election In Favor of Hillary

Google should be sued for meddling in the 2016 presidential election, President Trump tweeted.

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

Trump said Google manipulated millions of votes in favor of Hillary Clinton, using the same process the former editor of Psychology Today, Dr. Robert Epstein, outlined during a July 16, 2019 Senate hearing:

Dr. Epstein revealed that biased Google searches had a measurable impact on the 2018 midterm elections, and likely resulting in shifting millions of voters toward Democrat candidates across the country.

And here’s his full report who documented how Google can swing elections by manipulating algorithms: