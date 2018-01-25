Trump grants first international TV interview to 'Apprentice' winner Piers Morgan

President Trump will be interviewed by British commentator Piers Morgan in his first international TV interview since he assumed office, the Daily Mail reported.

Morgan, who previously won the “Celebrity Apprentice,” will interview Trump during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Morgan has in the past praised Trump. Last year, he said he genuinely liked Trump.

“I have known him through ten years, and saw from ‘The Apprentice’ he can be charming, funny, smart and his judgment is spot on,” Morgan said at the time.

Read more


Related Articles

El Chapo Promises Not to Kill Jurors in New York Trial

El Chapo Promises Not to Kill Jurors in New York Trial

World News
Comments
Shock Claim: Cryptocurrency Miners are Slipping into YouTube ads, Draining Your CPU

Shock Claim: Cryptocurrency Miners are Slipping into YouTube ads, Draining Your CPU

World News
Comments

Theresa May Can’t Stop BREXIT, EU Will Unravel

World News
Comments

Trump warns Davos on unfair trade, says U.S. ‘open for business’

World News
Comments

Davos elites await Trump’s ‘America First’ message

World News
Comments

Comments