President Donald Trump on Sunday morning lauded “great coordination” of government agencies responding to devastating Hurricane Harvey in Texas, including the rescues of “thousands.”

Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

The hurricane dumped torrential rain in Houston and across southeast Texas, as responders worked to save people from flooded homes and cars, NBC News reported.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Saturday declared a public health emergency, and Trump granted a request by Gov. Greg Abbott for a federal disaster designation.

