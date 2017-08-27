U.S. President Donald J. Trump arrives at the The White House on August 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump returned to Washington after hosting a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, and attending a veteran's convention in Reno, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

Image Credits: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump on Sunday morning lauded “great coordination” of government agencies responding to devastating Hurricane Harvey in Texas, including the rescues of “thousands.”

The hurricane dumped torrential rain in Houston and across southeast Texas, as responders worked to save people from flooded homes and cars, NBC News reported.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Saturday declared a public health emergency, and Trump granted a request by Gov. Greg Abbott for a federal disaster designation.

