Trump hails Mexico's 'strong immigration laws' for stopping migrant caravan

President Trump on Thursday credited Mexico’s “strong immigration laws” with disbanding a so-called “caravan” of Central American migrants before it reached the U.S., saying that a “giant scene” at the southern border was prevented.

“The Caravan is largely broken up thanks to the strong immigration laws of Mexico and their willingness to use them so as not to cause a giant scene at our Border,” Trump tweeted. “Because of the Trump Administrations actions, Border crossings are at a still UNACCEPTABLE 46 year low. Stop drugs!”

The president’s tweet a day after the organizers of the caravan announced that they would end their journey in Mexico City, instead of continuing north to the U.S.

