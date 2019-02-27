Trump Hails North Korea's 'Awesome' Potential

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed North Korea’s “awesome” potential on Wednesday and said leader Kim Jong Un wanted to do something great, hours before they were due to meet in Vietnam to try to break a stalemate over the North’s nuclear weapons.

Despite little progress on his goal of ridding North Korea of its weapons programs, Trump appeared to be betting on his personal relationship with North Korea’s young leader, and the economic incentive after 70 years of hostility between their countries.

“Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize,” Trump said on Twitter, the morning after he arrived in Hanoi for a second summit with Kim.

Read more



Grant from Iowa points out that the North Korean government has criticized the Democrats for “chilling the atmosphere” with their negative comments on the current peace talks between the U.S. and North Korea.