Trump hails tax win: 'Look forward to signing a final bill before Christmas!'

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore | Flickr.

President Trump celebrated passage of the Senate GOP tax plan early Saturday morning, tweeting his desire to sign a final bill before Christmas.

“We are one step closer to delivering MASSIVE tax cuts for working families across America,” Trump wrote in a tweet shortly before 3 a.m.

“Look forward to signing a final bill before Christmas!” he added.

Senators voted 51-49 along party lines to pass the tax overhaul shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, handing Republicans a desperately needed legislative win as the final months of Trump’s first year in office wind to an end.

Trump tweeted a “special thanks” to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch(R-Utah) for shepherding the tax bill through the upper chamber.

Trump has had a fraught relationship with McConnell in the past, with tensions strained after two major GOP efforts to repeal ObamaCare failed in the Senate earlier this year.

