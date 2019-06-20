Trump: “Hard to Believe” Drone Strike Intentional, “It’s All Going to Work Out”

President Trump believes the downing of the U.S. drone by Iran was an unintentional mistake and that the situation is “going to work out.”

Trump framed the crisis as a mistake by a “loose and stupid” individual rather than a decision made by Iran during his Thursday talk with reporters.

BREAKING: Pres. Trump says he finds it "hard to believe" Iran's downing of U.S. drone was intentional: "I have a feeling that it was a mistake." "It's all going to work out," the president says. https://t.co/VpLpDTcdeq https://t.co/aRGgYKXhrv — ABC News (@ABC) June 20, 2019



“I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you want to know the truth, it could have been somebody who’s loose and stupid,” said Trump. “I have a feeling – I may be wrong or I may be right – it was a mistake by made by somebody who shouldn’t be doing what they did.”

“I’m just not talking about the country making a mistake, I think that somebody under the command of that country made a mistake.”

He also made it clear that the situation would be different if the drone was manned.

“Fortunately that drone was unarmed – there was no man in it,” he said. “It was clearly over international waters.”

“But we didn’t have a man or woman in the drone, we had nobody in the drone – it would have made a big difference let me tell you.”

