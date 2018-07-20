Trump Has Been Set Up, Framed and Persecuted By the Intelligence Community

Image Credits: Coast Guard.

The frenzied furor and fomented outrage over President Donald Trump’s reluctance to express blind trust for our “intelligence community” defy reason and reality.

In their choreographed cries of contempt for Mr. Trump, the “left’s” increasingly shrill proclamations of political apocalypse make “Chicken Little” look rational. At least we’ve moved on from the impending annihilation from the nuclear war with North Korea.

Power is the only thing leftists worship, and they are unraveling in front of our eyes without it. They can’t control Mr. Trump. That alone drives them insane. They have no policies that work. Cities and states they control are criminal sanctuaries and bankrupt cesspools. Check out San Francisco, Portland and Chicago.

Read more


Related Articles

Dems Drag Russian Hysteria Into IRS Nomination Hearing

Dems Drag Russian Hysteria Into IRS Nomination Hearing

Government
Comments
Adam Schiff Botches Attempt to Subpoena Trump-Putin Interpreter

Adam Schiff Botches Attempt to Subpoena Trump-Putin Interpreter

Government
Comments

What The Hell? Congress Steps In To Shut Down InfoWars

Government
Comments

Trump Dreams of Running Against ‘Garbage Heap’ Joe Biden

Government
Comments

Undaunted By Criticism, Trump Looks to Next Putin Meeting

Government
Comments

Comments