Trump Has Huge Lead Over Democrat Rivals Among White Working-class Voters

As Democrats are beginning to throw their hats into the 2020 election ring, a new poll indicates that they are going to have to do a lot of work to reach the level of support that President Trump has, particularly among white working-class Americans.

The poll, released by CNN, shows that a majority, 54 percent, of non-college educated white Americans have a favorable opinion of Trump.

However, within the same demographic, only 40 percent have a favorable view of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, and a paltry 20 percent like former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Over half, 52 percent, said they have an unfavorable view of Sanders, while 34 percent do not like O’Rourke. Trump’s score on the unfavorable front was 42 percent.

Of course, Trump’s election in 2016 was down to key votes among white working-class voters in the Midwest. It was this very demographic that gave Trump the largest margin of victory in a general election since 1980.

Among non-college educated white Americans, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 67 percent to 28 percent.

By the look of this latest poll, history is set to repeat itself.

There has been a steady drop off in working class white Americans affiliating with and supporting the Democratic party for close to 50 years.

The poll also revealed that Joe Biden is the favorite candidate among Democratic voters, with 28 percent. Bernie Sanders scored 20 percent, while Beto languished with just 11 percent.

Beto will likely have to rethink some of his core policies if he is to stand any chance of attracting voters in this demographic.

Wednesday night, O’Rourke told a crowd in New Hampshire that he believes a woman’s “reproductive rights” are more important than a baby’s life, even if the child survives a late term abortion.

When asked “Would you support this bill that does not in any way limit abortion but simply seeks to keep babies alive that have been born alive?” Beto replied that he would “trust women to make their own decisions about their own bodies.”

Advocating a policy that allows babies to die probably isn’t going to win over middle America any time soon.