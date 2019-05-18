Trump Has No Problem With Buttigieg Campaigning With His Husband

President Donald Trump said in an interview that it is “great” that South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is campaigning for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination with his husband.

Fox News’ Steve Hilton asked the president during a pre-taped interview what he thinks about Chasten Buttigieg joining Pete on the campaign trail.

“Putting aside policy disagreements, don’t you think it’s just great to see the fact that you’ve got a guy there on the stage there with his husband and it’s normal?” Hilton asked.

“I think it’s absolutely fine, I do,” Trump replied.

