Trump Has Secured Release of 17 Hostages Already, Says More To Come

Image Credits: Chris Kleponis/Pool via Bloomberg.

President Donald Trump has secured the release of 17 Americans who were held as hostages in foreign countries during his first year in office.

The latest was Joshua Holt, who was imprisoned in Venezuela in 2016 after traveling there to meet a woman he had met online. Holt came back to the United States in good health on May 26, spotlighting President Trump’s excellent negotiating skills on the world stage.

“So we’ve had 17 prisoners released during the Trump administration,” Trump told reporters on May 26 as he welcomed Holt in the White House. “We’ve had 17 released, and we’re very proud of that record. Very proud. And we have others coming.”

President Trump said his team is currently negotiating other hostage releases, so we should expect more good news. “We’re in the midst of some very big negotiations to get others out,” he said.

