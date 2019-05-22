Trump: 'Hateful' Dems On 'Fishing Expedition', Want 'Do-Over' On Mueller Report

President Trump slammed Democrats in a series of late night tweets, stating that they are on a mission to have a “do-over” of the Mueller investigation after it ended with no evidence of any wrong doing on Trump’s part.

“After spending 40 Million Dollars, reviewing 1.4 million pages of documents, & interviewing 500 people with the total support of the White House, the Mueller Report was a BIG DISAPPOINTMENT to the Democrats, so they want a DO OVER. It doesn’t work that way-so bad for our Country!” the president tweeted.

The White House has already rejected several requests from multiple committees for documents and information that has already been reviewed under the Mueller investigation.

The President added that he believes the Democrats are on a “fishing expedition”.

The President added a quote from former CIA Director John Brennan, who admitted he was previously wrong to speculate about Russian collusion.

Trump concluded that Congress should get back to work on other matters:

Last week, White House counsel Pat Cipollone said that Congress has no right to a “do-over” of Mueller’s investigation and several other investigations by the Justice Department.

“Congressional investigations are intended to obtain information to aid in evaluating potential legislation, not to harass political opponents or to pursue an unauthorized ‘do-over’ of exhaustive law enforcement investigations conducted by the Department of Justice.” Cipollone wrote.

Read the full letter:


