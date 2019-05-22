Trump: 'Hateful' Dems On 'Fishing Expedition', Want 'Do-Over' On Mueller Report

President Trump slammed Democrats in a series of late night tweets, stating that they are on a mission to have a “do-over” of the Mueller investigation after it ended with no evidence of any wrong doing on Trump’s part.

“After spending 40 Million Dollars, reviewing 1.4 million pages of documents, & interviewing 500 people with the total support of the White House, the Mueller Report was a BIG DISAPPOINTMENT to the Democrats, so they want a DO OVER. It doesn’t work that way-so bad for our Country!” the president tweeted.

The White House has already rejected several requests from multiple committees for documents and information that has already been reviewed under the Mueller investigation.

So even though I didn’t have to do it with Presidential Privilege, I allowed everyone to testify, including White House Counsel Don McGahn (for over 30 hours), to Robert Mueller and the 18 Angry Trump-Hating Democrats, and they arrived…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2019

….at a conclusion of NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION! The Dems were unhappy with the outcome of the $40M Mueller Report, so now they want a do-over. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2019

The President added that he believes the Democrats are on a “fishing expedition”.

The Democrats are on a fishing expedition, wanting to interview the same people, and see the same things, as we just went through for two years with Robert Mueller and the 18 Angry Dems. Never happened to a president before. Never even happened to President Obama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

The President added a quote from former CIA Director John Brennan, who admitted he was previously wrong to speculate about Russian collusion.

Trump concluded that Congress should get back to work on other matters:

John Brennan on the Mueller probe, “I don’t know if I received bad information, but I THINK I SUSPECTED THAT THERE WAS MORE THAN THERE ACTUALLY WAS.” Wow, he admits he was wrong! Congress should go back to work on drug prices etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

Last week, White House counsel Pat Cipollone said that Congress has no right to a “do-over” of Mueller’s investigation and several other investigations by the Justice Department.

“Congressional investigations are intended to obtain information to aid in evaluating potential legislation, not to harass political opponents or to pursue an unauthorized ‘do-over’ of exhaustive law enforcement investigations conducted by the Department of Justice.” Cipollone wrote.

