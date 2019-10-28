Trump Hater Tom Arnold Falsely Accuses Jack Posobiec of Trafficking Child Porn

Trump-hating actor Tom Arnold falsely accused Jack Posobiec of trafficking child porn, opening up clear grounds for a lawsuit.

Arnold was responding to a tweet in which Posobiec invited his followers to send Arnold a copy of his Agent Poso comic book.

“If Jack Posociec’s involved I assume it’s kiddie porn so DO NOT BUY,” tweeted Arnold. “Sounds like a set up. Posociec is a well known to everyone around him as being a digital bully of sexual assault survivors & an amoral cowardly narc.”

If Jack Posociec's involved I assume it's kiddie porn so DO NOT BUY. Sounds like a set up. Posociec is a well known to everyone around him as being a digital bully of sexual assault survivors & an amoral cowardly narc. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 28, 2019

Unfortunately for Arnold, the First Amendment doesn’t cover falsely accusing someone of a crime that could severely damage their reputation.

“You should probably ask your lawyer that tweet. James Woods was able to sue someone for calling him a cocaine addict. Your criminal accusation is far more severe,” commented Mike Cernovich.

As we previously highlighted, the actor’s wife claimed that Arnold’s obsession with Donald Trump combined with his drug addiction led to the end of their marriage.

“Tom’s fixation on ‘taking down’ Donald Trump was an ongoing issue in our marriage,” said his wife, adding “For the past two years it has consumed his life and presented numerous safety issues for our family.”

She also accused the actor of “abuse of prescription drugs,” namely Phentermine and Fenfluramine.

Earlier this month, Arnold raised the prospect of another JFK-style assassination after President Trump arrived in Dallas, Texas for an event at the American Airlines Center.

