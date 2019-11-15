Trump Hater Tom Arnold's Veiled Threat: Roger Stone "Died in Prison"

Trump hating actor Tom Arnold launched another bizarre Twitter outburst when he appeared to wish for Roger Stone’s death by suggesting the former Trump confidant would end up like Jeffrey Epstein.

Stone was convicted on 7 counts in his federal trial today and faces a jail sentence of up to 50 years.

Journalists who spoke to Stone in recent days says he fears being ‘Epsteined’ in jail, a reference to the “suicide” of the billionaire sex trafficker which many people think was a deliberate assassination.

In response to Mike Cernovich, who tweeted, “Roger Stone was prosecuted more aggressively than Jeffrey Epstein, that tells you all you need to know about the rule of law in America,” Arnold responded, “Roger Stone & Jeffery Epstein were very close to Donald Trump. Then they died in prison. Who’s next Pizzagate?”

Despite facing a potential long stretch behind bars, Stone has not yet “died in prison.”

The tweet was also a veiled threat against Mike Cernovich since the tweet was a response to Cernovich, who has mockingly been referred to the as the “pizzagate guy” by the media.

Arnold is clearly suggesting that Cernovich should be the next person to ‘die in prison’ like Epstein and potentially Stone if he is slapped with a lengthy sentence.

This is by no means the first time Arnold has suffered a Twitter meltdown.

Last month, he falsely accused Jack Posobiec of trafficking child porn, opening up clear grounds for a lawsuit.

Earlier that same month, Arnold raised the prospect of another JFK-style assassination after President Trump arrived in Dallas, Texas for an event at the American Airlines Center.

As we previously highlighted, the actor’s wife claimed that Arnold’s obsession with Donald Trump combined with his drug addiction led to the end of their marriage.

“Tom’s fixation on ‘taking down’ Donald Trump was an ongoing issue in our marriage,” said Arnold’s wife, adding “For the past two years it has consumed his life and presented numerous safety issues for our family.”

She also accused the actor of “abuse of prescription drugs,” namely Phentermine and Fenfluramine.

