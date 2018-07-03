Trump Haters Attack 'American Idol' Star Over 4th Of July White House Event

Image Credits: JAX | Facebook.

“American Idol” finalist Jax is honored to be performing at the White House for an Independence Day celebration and is refusing to cower to anti-Trump haters.

When Fox News asked about the backlash she has received, the pop artist said, “It was things like, ‘die,’ or ‘kill yourself,’ crazy things that are really sad.”

Jax says her performance is about showing appreciation for America and the troops, not about politics or Trump although she is a Trump supporter.

In a recent Instagram post, she wrote, “Don’t fold to all the haters!! #trump 🇺🇸🙌🏻 I stand by you!! From the beginning 😉 #maga”

Jax | Instagram

With a younger brother currently serving in the Marines and a father who was a first responder during 9/11, Jax has a very patriotic family and background.

The singer said nothing will stop her from attending, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Fellow ‘American Idol’ star Jonny Brenns and country singer Sara Evans will accompany Jax on the south lawn of the White House for the event.

The Hallmark Channel will be airing the concert live on Wednesday and President Trump will be in attendance with the First Lady.


Related Articles

Church ‘Detains’ Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus To Protest Trump’s Immigration Policy

Church ‘Detains’ Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus To Protest Trump’s Immigration Policy

Hot News
Comments
Labor Giants Could Lose 400K Contributers

Labor Giants Could Lose 400K Contributers

Hot News
Comments

Restaurant Manager Refuses To Serve Customer Wearing MAGA Hat — Is Promptly Fired

Hot News
Comments

Video: Top FBI Embarrassment Does It Again!

Hot News
Comments

VIDEO: John Legend Curses Out Sarah Sanders

Hot News
Comments

Comments