Trump Haters Attack 'American Idol' Star Over 4th Of July White House Event

“American Idol” finalist Jax is honored to be performing at the White House for an Independence Day celebration and is refusing to cower to anti-Trump haters.

When Fox News asked about the backlash she has received, the pop artist said, “It was things like, ‘die,’ or ‘kill yourself,’ crazy things that are really sad.”

Jax says her performance is about showing appreciation for America and the troops, not about politics or Trump although she is a Trump supporter.

In a recent Instagram post, she wrote, “Don’t fold to all the haters!! #trump 🇺🇸🙌🏻 I stand by you!! From the beginning 😉 #maga”

With a younger brother currently serving in the Marines and a father who was a first responder during 9/11, Jax has a very patriotic family and background.

The singer said nothing will stop her from attending, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“American Idol” finalist @Jax said nothing is going to stop her from performing at The @WhiteHouse on #IndependenceDay, calling the chance a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. https://t.co/iougIRcau7 pic.twitter.com/YW6uTe7u3B — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 30, 2018

Fellow ‘American Idol’ star Jonny Brenns and country singer Sara Evans will accompany Jax on the south lawn of the White House for the event.

The Hallmark Channel will be airing the concert live on Wednesday and President Trump will be in attendance with the First Lady.