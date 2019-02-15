Trump Highlights Angel Moms as Jim Acosta Claims Border Crisis "Manufactured"

President Trump invoked the suffering of “Angel Moms” during a face-off with CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta Friday in the Rose Garden, as he discussed why he would be declaring a national emergency regarding border security.

Acosta, a long-time nemesis of the president’s, argued that critics claim Trump has overstated the situation at the border and that there is no actual crisis there.

“What do you say to your critics who say you are creating a national emergency? That you’re concocting a national emergency here in order to get your wall because you couldn’t get it through other ways?” Acosta asked.

“I ask the Angel Moms, what do you think? Do you think I’m creating something? Ask these incredible women who lost their daughters and their sons, okay? Because your question is a very political question, because you have an agenda,” Trump answered. “You’re CNN. You’re fake news. You have an agenda.”

Afterwards Acosta did a segment with the Angel Moms.

The president on Friday declared a national emergency, saying, “We’re going to confront the national security crisis on our southern border and we’re going to do it one way or the other.”


