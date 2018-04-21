Trump hints he will fire Robert Mueller

President Donald Trump appears to be laying the groundwork for firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller by accusing James Comey of illegally leaking classified information.

Trump tweeted late Friday: ‘James Comey illegally leaked classified documents to the press in order to generate a Special Council[sic]?

‘Therefore, the Special Council [sic] was established based on an illegal act? Really, does everybody know what that means?’

Trump was most likely referring to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Friday about a review of Comey’s memos by the Department of Justice’s internal watchdog.

Two of the memos that Comey wrote and then gave to a friend from outside of the government contained classified information, according to the Journal.

James Comey illegally leaked classified documents to the press in order to generate a Special Council? Therefore, the Special Council was established based on an illegal act? Really, does everybody know what that means? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

Read more