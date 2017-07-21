Trump Hits 20:1 Ratio of Regs Cut to Laws Signed!

Six months into his presidency, Donald Trump has cut over 850 Obama-era regulations while signing 42 laws, an over 20:1 ratio.

That’s a conservative estimate which may not factor in that 15 of those 42 laws also reversed Obama regs.

The White House has withdrawn 469 planned rules and inactivated 391 regulations-in-progress that were part of the final regulatory push by former President Obama.

“I describe it as that — sort of that slow accretion, that slow cancer that can come from regulatory burdens that we put on our people,” said White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

He indicated that ordinary Americans will notice the streamlining of government, such as outdoorsmen who will no longer need to submit excessive paperwork to visit national parks, for example.

“It’s not going to change the world, but when you do that 860 times in the first six months, it can have a benefit,” Mulvaney added. “Plus, if you’re a citizen and you’re not out there and it’s now easier for you to use the national parks, to use our public lands, that’s got to have a positive impact on you.”

In contrast, President Trump has signed 42 bills into law, the most recent being the Securing our Agriculture and Food Act on June 30.

Several of those laws, including S.496 and H.J.Res. 66, were written to roll back Obama-era policies.

“You cannot put out a new reg until you get two old regs off the books. That was our two-for-one policy,” Mulvaney continued about his own department’s regulatory roll-back. “This is our first chance today to sort of get a temperature check on how we are doing on that. So the goal is two-for-one.”

“When it comes to major actions — we’re at 16 to 1.”