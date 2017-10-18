Trump Hits Back At McCain: "Be Careful, At Some Point I Fight Back"

President Trump has responded to critical comments made by John McCain earlier this week, warning the Arizona Senator that he will ‘fight back’ if the derogatory criticism continues.

Appearing on The Chris Plante Show, Tuesday the President said that he heard the criticism, and noted that McCain should ‘be careful’.

“He was taking shots at you again yesterday,” Plante said. “You heard what he said yesterday, Sen. McCain?”

“Yeah, well I hear it. And people have to be careful because at some point I fight back,” Trump said. “I’m being very nice. I’m being very, very nice. But at some point I fight back, and it won’t be pretty.”

McCain told an audience Monday that Trump was leading the US down a path of “half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems.”

In contrast, Trump yesterday gave a speech regarding freedom and the nature of American values.

“In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God.” Trump told the Heritage Foundation.

“You understand that human progress must be built upon a firm foundation of timeless truths,” Trump told the Heritage crowd. “These truths are immortalized in our founding documents, and the most important truth our Founders understood was this: Freedom is not a gift from government; freedom is a gift from God.”

“And that is why we are here tonight, to rededicate ourselves to the defense of our God-given rights,” he added. “We are here to ensure that we defend this legacy from any threat, foreign or domestic.”

“Everyone here understands a core truth, that for America to have confidence in our future we must have pride in our history,” he said. “As Americans, we have inherited a special legacy of freedom, culture, laws, traditions, and values.”

McCain reacted to Trump’s latest comments by telling reporters “I’ve faced far greater challenges than this.”