Donald Trump vented his fury at Angela Merkel after she urged him to calm down over the escalating North Korea crisis.

The German chancellor took aim at her US counterpart over his war of words with despot Kim Jong-un.

Chilling ultimatums are threatening to spill over into action as the US and North Korea face-off on the world stage.

But Mr. Trump slapped down the Mrs Merkel saying simply: “Let her speak for Germany.”

