Trump hits Dems on DACA: ‘Where are you?’

Image Credits: Mark Wilson / Getty.

President Trump blasted Democrats on Tuesday over what he suggested was their failure to strike a deal to protect young undocumented immigrants from deportation, saying that an agreement could still be reached.

“Total inaction on DACA by Dems. Where are you? A deal can be made!” Trump tweeted, using an acronym for the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

It was the second time since Monday that Trump leveled a Twitter attack on Democrats over DACA. A day earlier, he said Democrats were “nowhere to be found” when it came to DACA negotiations.

Read more


Related Articles

New Hollywood Reporter Cover Celebrates "Triumph of the Beta Male"

New Hollywood Reporter Cover Celebrates “Triumph of the Beta Male”

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Sean Spicer Calls CNN's Acosta 'Classless Carnival Barker'

Video: Sean Spicer Calls CNN’s Acosta ‘Classless Carnival Barker’

U.S. News
Comments

Illegal Immigrants with Sex, Robbery Convictions Among those who Evaded Capture after Dem Mayor’s Warning

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul Breaks With Trump: Warns ‘US Will Lose A Trade War’

U.S. News
Comments

Dems Double Turnout In Texas From Previous Midterm

U.S. News
Comments

Comments