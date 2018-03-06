Trump hits Dems on DACA: ‘Where are you?’

President Trump blasted Democrats on Tuesday over what he suggested was their failure to strike a deal to protect young undocumented immigrants from deportation, saying that an agreement could still be reached.

“Total inaction on DACA by Dems. Where are you? A deal can be made!” Trump tweeted, using an acronym for the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Total inaction on DACA by Dems. Where are you? A deal can be made! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

It was the second time since Monday that Trump leveled a Twitter attack on Democrats over DACA. A day earlier, he said Democrats were “nowhere to be found” when it came to DACA negotiations.

