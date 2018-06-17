Trump Blasts Media Over Negative North Korea Coverage

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

President Trump criticized the media Sunday for its own critical coverage of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Funny how the Fake News, in a coordinated effort with each other, likes to say I gave sooo much to North Korea because I ‘met,'” Trump tweeted. “That’s because that’s all they have to disparage! We got so much for peace in the world, & more is being added in finals. Even got our hostages/remains!”

On Tuesday, Trump and Kim had a summit in Singapore — the first time a sitting U.S. president and sitting North Korean leader met face-to-face.

