Trump Blasts Media Over Negative North Korea Coverage

President Trump criticized the media Sunday for its own critical coverage of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Funny how the Fake News, in a coordinated effort with each other, likes to say I gave sooo much to North Korea because I ‘met,'” Trump tweeted. “That’s because that’s all they have to disparage! We got so much for peace in the world, & more is being added in finals. Even got our hostages/remains!”

On Tuesday, Trump and Kim had a summit in Singapore — the first time a sitting U.S. president and sitting North Korean leader met face-to-face.

