Trump Hits Russia With New Sanctions Targeting Russian Oligarchs, Energy Companies

Image Credits: The Russian Presidential Press and Information Office / Wikimedia Commons.

The Trump administration Friday slapped sanctions on Russian senior officials, oligarchs and the companies they own, going after those closest to President Vladimir Putin to punish Moscow’s sinister activities around the world.

In a significant escalation of the sanctions, President Trump targeted oligarchs and companies in the energy sector that are the lifeblood of the Russian economy.

He also hit Mr. Putin’s son-in-law who became a major energy sector player after marrying into the Putin family.

