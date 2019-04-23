Trump Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Twitter's Jack Dorsey

President Trump held an unannounced meeting with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on Tuesday.

Last month, the president held a similar, unannounced meeting with Google‘s CEO Sundar Pichai to discuss the company’s dealings with China as well as “political fairness,” according to Trump.



Accordingly, Dorsey’s meeting with Trump revolved around “the health of the public conversation on Twitter,” according to Twitter executive Vijaya Gadde in an internal email reported by Vice.

“As you know, I believe that conversation, not silence, bridges gaps and drives towards solutions,” Dorsey wrote in the email chain. “I have met with every world leader who has extended an invitation to me, and I believe the discussions have been productive, and the outcomes meaningful.”

The president later publicly confirmed the meeting:

Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue! pic.twitter.com/QnZi579eFb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Last July, the president said his administration was looking into complaints by conservatives who said the platform was shadow banning prominent conservatives by limiting their audience reach.

Twitter “SHADOW BANNING” prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once! Many complaints. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2018



Tech giant Google celebrated the globalist-created “Earth Day” on its homepage on Monday, but chose to ignore Easter Sunday.