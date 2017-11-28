Trump Holds Press Conference with Empty Chairs Meant for Pelosi, Schumer

President Trump held a press conference Tuesday afternoon surrounded by two empty chairs intended for Democrat leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who skipped out on the meeting.

Early Tuesday Trump tweeted he’d agreed to meet with Democrat leadership seeking a compromise on an upcoming spending bill hoping to avert a government shutdown. However, the president indicated Democrats’ open borders stance on immigration and taxes would need to be negotiated.

“Meeting with ‘Chuck and Nancy’ today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!” Trump tweeted around 6AM Central.

By 9AM the liberal duo announced they were pulling out of the meeting, blaming the president’s tweet for the abrupt cancellation and conceding to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan instead, who declined the invitation.

However, the pair’s cancellation did not phase Trump.

Amid reports of an intercontinental ballistic missile test from North Korea, the president held a press conference also addressing the Democrats’ absence from budget negotiations.

“We have a lot of differences,” Trump said, sat between two yellow chairs with placards reading “Minority Leader Chuck Schumer” and “Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.”

Embed from Getty Images

“So they’ve decided not to show up. They’ve been all talk and they’ve been no action and now it’s even worse. Now it’s not even talk.”

The president also stressed he would “absolutely blame the Democrats” in the event of a government shutdown.

Pelosi shot back that Trump was “more interested in stunts than in addressing the needs of the American people.”

In comments to the press, McConnell and Ryan said Democrats were putting government operations “at great risk” by refusing to meet with the president.

“Democrats are putting government operations, particularly resources for our men and women on the battlefield, at great risk by pulling these antics,” McConnell and Ryan wrote in a joint statement. “There is a meeting at the White House this afternoon, and if Democrats want to reach an agreement, they will be there.”

In a follow-up statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House accused Pelosi and Schumer of “pettiness” and “political grandstanding.”

“The president’s invitation to the Democrat leaders still stands and he encourages them to put aside their pettiness, stop the political grandstanding, show up and get to work,” a statement from Sanders said. “These issues are too important.”

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735


Related Articles

Hawaii Police Order People With Medical Pot To Surrender Guns To The State

Hawaii Police Order People With Medical Pot To Surrender Guns To The State

U.S. News
Comments
Pocahontas Descendant Defends POTUS: 'She Would Be Very Proud Of Trump'

Pocahontas Descendant Defends POTUS: ‘She Would Be Very Proud Of Trump’

U.S. News
Comments

Fake News CNN Boycotts White House Christmas Bash

U.S. News
Comments

Prof Insists ‘White Racism’ Class ‘Not Anti-White’

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary Clinton Ignores Democrats Caught In Sexual Harassment Scandals

U.S. News
Comments

Comments