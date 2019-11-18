Trump Holds Screening of 'Joker' At White House, Says He Enjoyed The Film

President Trump spent his Saturday hosting a screening of Joker at the White House and reportedly enjoyed the film.

The White House confirmed to CNN that Trump screened the film for family, friends, and some staff.

Joker, which tells the origin story of Batman’s arch nemesis, received widespread acclaim and several awards despite its disturbing undertones and graphic violence, and has grossed over $1 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

“The senior White House official said Trump liked the film,” Yahoo reported.

Trump, a known cinephile, has made several cameo appearances in films like Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Two Weeks Notice, and Ghosts Can’t Do It.

He even listed a few of his favorites films in a 2013 tweet, including Citizen Kane, Gone With The Wind, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Trump’s praise for Joker is notable given its parallels to the current political climate: in the film, billionaire Thomas Wayne decides to run for mayor but is protested by violent Antifa-like crowds wearing clown masks and holding signs that say “Eat The Rich” and “Resist.”

The mainstream media did their best to hype up the film as a rallying cry for white people to commit violence, but to their disappointment, all the film did was make a lot of money and highlight the clown world in which we live.

Given the mainstream media already billed Joker as “what happens when white supremacy is left unchecked”, Trump’s praise for the film will likely make them double down on that ridiculous assertion.

