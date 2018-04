President Trump’s homeland security adviser Tom Bossert resigned from the West Wing on Tuesday, the White House confirmed in a statement.

“The President is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

Bossert, who played a key role coordinating the administration’s response to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma last summer, has been with the White House since Trump first entered office.

