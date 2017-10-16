Trump Hopes 'Crooked Hillary' Will Run Again In 2020

In a tweet shot out early Monday, President Trump quipped that he’d love to see Hillary Clinton run against him for the presidency again in 2020.

The President wrote: “I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, ‘I hope so!’”

Hillary, currently in the UK as part of her book tour, continues to blame everyone and everything but herself for the election loss to Trump.

After attacking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, calling him a Russian agent, Hillary spoke at the Southbank Centre’s London Literature Festival, claiming she is worried that Trump could in “a moment of pique” launch a nuclear missile.

Clinton also accused the President of “picking fights” with North Korea and Iran purely based on “point scoring.”

This is the same Hillary Clinton who promised to attack Iran if she was elected:

In a further interview Sunday, Clinton also once again blamed former FBI head James Comey for her loss to Trump.

“He did shiv me, yeah… we also know that opponents of mine, like former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, knew something was coming,” Clinton told Australia’s NewsCo.com. “So there was clearly an effort to derail my campaign at the end.”

Clinton makes the same claim in her book in a chapter titled “Those Damn Emails”, a book that her own husband, President Bill Clinton, reportedly told Hillary made her appear bitter and irresponsible.