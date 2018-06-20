Trump Hugged The US Flag And Deranged Leftists Went Ape

President Trump hugged the US flag at a rally Tuesday, prompting a barrage of hate from leftists who simply couldn’t stomach such a display of patriotism from the President.

Trump had spoken about the immigration problem, which has come into the spotlight due to the policy of border officials separating children from those who are arrested trying to enter the country illegally.

Trump noted that the policy has been in place since before he took office, stating “We want to solve family separation. I don’t want children taken away from parents, and when you prosecute the parents for coming in illegally — which should happen — you have to take the children away.”

Trump called the current immigration laws a ‘monstrosity’.

He followed up with two tweets Wednesday:

Following the speech, the President hugged a US flag in front of photographers, prompting leftists on twitter to lose their shit:

He’s literally Hitler:

And on it went…

Late Show host Stephen Colbert was also triggered:


