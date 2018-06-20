Trump Hugged The US Flag And Deranged Leftists Went Ape

President Trump hugged the US flag at a rally Tuesday, prompting a barrage of hate from leftists who simply couldn’t stomach such a display of patriotism from the President.

Trump had spoken about the immigration problem, which has come into the spotlight due to the policy of border officials separating children from those who are arrested trying to enter the country illegally.

Trump noted that the policy has been in place since before he took office, stating “We want to solve family separation. I don’t want children taken away from parents, and when you prosecute the parents for coming in illegally — which should happen — you have to take the children away.”

Trump called the current immigration laws a ‘monstrosity’.

He followed up with two tweets Wednesday:

Following the speech, the President hugged a US flag in front of photographers, prompting leftists on twitter to lose their shit:

He’s literally Hitler:

Trump has devolved into an idol worshipper. He can show love to a flag but not to people

This is how Hitler came to power

THIS NUT @realDonaldTrump MAKES ME MAD. HE THINKS HE’S HITLER.

And on it went…

#Trump is not well.

He’s taking to flag hugging like some people hug trees. The American flag stands for justice, freedom, opportunity and compassion.

I am going to be sick. Seriously. He makes me sick. Why would any organization invite him to speak? — Ms. Biatchi Is MAD AS HELL!🌊🗽❄🇺🇸✌🌊 (@Biatchi68) June 19, 2018

I hate him so much — JenniFox (@swblonde525) June 19, 2018

Me too. I'm mentally and physically exhausted from this administration. — Lisa Lewis (@LisaLewisNSC) June 20, 2018

Trump humping our flag is disgusting. — JaneWest 🌀🦋💙 (@janeobugs) June 19, 2018

He just grabbed America by the pussy. — bbq (@yugeshrimp) June 19, 2018

Can we impeach him for desecrating the flag now? — Paul Cheng (@fasttrackxf) June 20, 2018

Late Show host Stephen Colbert was also triggered: