Trump 'Humiliates' Socialist Spanish Prime Minister During G20

The Spanish media has accused President Trump of “humiliating” socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during the G20 meeting in Osaka.

Video of a brief interaction between the two appears to show Sanchez attempting to talk to Trump before the U.S. President points at a chair and tells Sanchez to sit down.

Trump then strides away as Sanchez sits down with a sheepish smile on his face.

According to Sputnik, Trump’s “gesture was interpreted as offensive by some observers in Spain”.

El Pais described the exchange as “mocking,” while El Periodico called it “ugly”. Online media outlet Diario Patriota said Trump had “humiliated” Sanchez in a repeat of similar behavior during a NATO summit last July.

As Prime Minister, Sanchez has rolled out the red carpet for migrants arriving in Spain via boats from Libya, a policy which is at odds with Matteo Salvini in Italy, who has done the exact opposite.

Sanchez is the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and was elected in June last year.

The party was founded with the goal of “socialising the means of production in order to establish a dictatorship of the proletariat in the transition to socialist society”.

