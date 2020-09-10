Trump: I Banned Travel from China While Biden and Pelosi Were ‘Late’ on COVID – ‘I Don’t Want to See Panic’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Donald Trump responded to audio of him saying he downplayed the severity of the coronavirus by stating that he is “a cheerleader for this country, and I don’t want to see panic.”

And that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden was “way late. Pelosi was way, way late, and I was, at the end of January, far ahead of everybody.” Because he banned travel from China.

