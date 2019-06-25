Trump: I Don’t Need Congressional Approval Before Striking Iran

Trump: I do not need congressional approval to strike Iran. https://t.co/b7k8zZC2h3 pic.twitter.com/HazFkebOao — HILLTV (@HillTVLive) June 24, 2019

During a portion of an interview with Hill.TV released on Monday, President Trump said he doesn’t need approval from Congress before launching strikes against Iran.

Trump said, “I like the idea of keeping Congress abreast, but I wouldn’t have to do that.”

Trump also responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) assertion that he needs Congressional approval by stating, “I disagree. … I do like keeping them abreast, but I don’t have to do it legally.”



